Pentagon conducting warrantless surveillance of Americans, senator says

The Pentagon is conducting warrantless surveillance of Americans, according to a U.S. senator. A letter written by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) demands the Department of Defense release information about any government agencies buying location data from “shady” app companies to spy on U.S. citizens.

“I write to urge you to release to the public information about the Department of Defense’s (DoD) warrantless surveillance of Americans,” stated the letter addressed to Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III.

The letter refers to media reports from February 2020 asserting that “U.S. government agencies are buying location data obtained from apps on Americans’ phones and are doing so without any kind of legal process, such as a court order.” Wyden writes that he has “spent the last year investigating the shady, unregulated data brokers that are selling this data and the government agencies that are buying it.”

Last year, the Wall Street Journal reported that law enforcement agencies were using cellphone GPS data taken from mobile apps without obtaining a warrant first. The article referenced a Treasury Department watchdog report claimed that the Internal Revenue Service was utilizing commercial platforms to track cellphones.

A Vox report from the same time said it wasn’t only the IRS that used cellphone data from apps to track Americans, “The military, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) do it, too.” – READ MORE

