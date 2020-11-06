Pentagon Chief Esper Drafts Resignation Letter – Hopes To Strip Confederate Base Names On Way Out

It was already expected that should Trump take a second term in office a key cabinet post for immediate turnover would be Defense Secretary, especially given Mark Esper and Trump have been known to be publicly at odds.

NBC on Thursday afternoon cited three unnamed current defense officials to say Defense Secretary Esper has prepared an undated letter of resignation, also ahead of a possible presidential transition, which is common practice at the end of an administration’s term even if they stay on.

However in Esper’s case he’s definitely expected to be pushed out following the election. This also after protests and riots broke out on American streets through the summer. Esper reportedly strongly opposed Trump efforts to send active duty troops to hot spots that had seen widespread rioting and looting.

Currently a key issue of contention with the White House is his attempts to rename all US military bases that bear the names of Confederate leaders.

President Trump has long been on record as vowing to veto any defense bill that attempts to change such iconic base names as Fort Hood in Texas or Fort Bragg in North Carolina along with at least eight other Army posts.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --