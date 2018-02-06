Pentagon Audit Required by Law Now 25 Years Behind Schedule, $800 Million Unaccounted For

An audit of one of the Pentagon’s largest agencies found $800 million unaccounted for, and that bodes ill for the success of a full audit of the Department of Defense, according to one senator.

“I think the odds of a successful DOD audit down the road are zero,” Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley told Politico, which first reported on the audit.

“The feeder systems can’t provide data. They are doomed to failure before they ever get started.”

The Pentagon brought in consultancy Ernst & Young to conduct an audit of the Defense Logistic Agency, one of the Pentagon’s most prolific spenders.

The independent auditors found that DLA didn’t properly document more than $800 million in construction projects, but that was only part of the agency’s problems.

It also found $40 million spent on computers and tech was “inappropriately recorded.” – READ MORE

Defense Secretary Gen. James Mattis rebuked a New York Times story Friday morning, which alleged the White House was “frustrated” with the Pentagon over plans for North Korea.

Officials reportedly told The New York Times there has been tension for months over the differing opinions of the Pentagon and National Security Council on how to handle the rogue regime.

“The White House has grown frustrated in recent weeks by what it considers the Pentagon’s reluctance to provide President Trump with options for a military strike against North Korea,” the article stated.

According to the New York Times, National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster advocates for the United States to have “well-developed” military plans.

However, the Pentagon is allegedly worried Trump is “moving too hastily toward military action,” and giving him plans increases the odds of his using military force.

Mattis, the top official at the Pentagon, told reporters he “got a kick out of” the article. – READ MORE