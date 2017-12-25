Pennsylvania woman stunned by $284 billion electric bill

A Pennsylvania utility customer got the shock of her life after checking on her monthly electric bill and seeing that she owed $284 billion.

“My eyes just about popped out of my head,” Erie homeowner Mary Horomanski, 58, told the Erie Times-News. “We had put up Christmas lights and I wondered if we had put them up wrong.”

Horomanski checked her account statement online earlier this month and saw that she was being zapped for $284,460,000,000 by Penelec, her electric provider.

She was told she had until November 2018 to pay the entire amount. Her first payment for December was only $28,156. – READ MORE

