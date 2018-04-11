Pennsylvania school district gives teachers baseball bats to fight active shooters

A Pennsylvania school district incorporated a low-tech method of protecting teachers and students from attackers.

Millcreek Township School District in northwest Pennsylvania handed each of its teachers a 16-inch baseball bat Monday as a means to protect them and others, reports Erie Times-News. In March, Blue Mountain School District in Schuylkill County dished details of its safety plan, which includes equipping each classroom with a five-gallon bucket of rocks to “stone” a school shooter.

In the case of Millcreek, the bats are more “symbolic” but are free to be used to “fight,” district Superintendent William Hall told the Times-News and Erie News Now.

“It is the last resort,” Hall told Erie News Now. “But, it is an option and something we want people to be aware of.”

The teachers received their bats after a training on how to respond to school shootings, Erie News Now reported. The district ordered about 600 bats at a cost of about $1,800. They’ll be put in areas throughout the school, notes the Times-News.

