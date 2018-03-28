Pennsylvania School District Backtracks, Will Now Deploy Armed Guards Instead Of ‘Buckets Of Rocks’

Blue Mountain School District in Pennsylvania is backtracking on its superintendent’s idea to arm students against school shooters with buckets of river rocks, after internet mockery simply became too much to bear.

Blue Mountain superintendent, Dr. David Helsel, appeared before a state committee and on television last week with what he thought was a brilliant plan to handle a potential school shooter without having to resort to arming teachers, or placing armed guards at school entrances. Helsel suggested that each classroom receive a bucket of river rocks that students could throw at a shooter in an emergency.

“Every classroom has been equipped with a five-gallon bucket of river stone. If an armed intruder attempts to gain entrance into any of our classrooms, they will face a classroom full students armed with rocks and they will be stoned,” Helsel told local media.

Blue Mountain told a local newspaper that it was shocked by the backlash, but that the criticism made them reconsider their plan. They’ll keep the rocks, but they’ll add an armed security guard whose job it is to defend faculty and students from mass shooters, and to handle emergency situations on campus. – READ MORE

