Pennsylvania Republicans To Introduce Resolution Disputing Election Results

A statement from PA state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R):

There is mounting evidence that the PA presidential election was compromised. If this is the case, under Article II, Section 1.2 of the US Constitution, the state legislature has the sole authority to direct the manner of selecting delegates to the Electoral College. (1) — Senator Doug Mastriano (@SenMastriano) November 28, 2020

There is mounting evidence that the PA presidential election was compromised. If this is the case, under Article II, Section 1.2 of the US Constitution, the state legislature has the sole authority to direct the manner of selecting delegates to the Electoral College. (1) — Senator Doug Mastriano (@SenMastriano) November 28, 2020

As The Epoch Times’ Ivan Pentchoukov detailed earlier, Republican state lawmakers in Pennsylvania released a memo on Nov. 27, advising that they will soon introduce a resolution to dispute the results of the 2020 election.

The resolution states that the executive and judicial branches of the Keystone State’s government usurped the legislature’s constitutional power to set the rules of the election.

The resolution “declares that the selection of presidential electors and other statewide electoral contest results in this commonwealth is in dispute” and “urges the secretary of the commonwealth and the governor to withdraw or vacate the certification of presidential electors and to delay certification of results in other statewide electoral contests voted on at the 2020 general election.”

It also “urges the United States Congress to declare the selection of presidential electors in this Commonwealth to be in dispute.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --