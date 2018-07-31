Pennsylvania Pediatrician Charged With Sexually Abusing More Than 2 Dozen Children

Charges have been filed against a Pennsylvania pediatrician who in January was arrested for molesting more than two dozen children, in many cases while their parents were in the exam room.

Johnnie Wilson Barto was charged on Monday with sexually abusing 29 children over the course of more than 20 years.

The 69 counts include charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, multiple counts of aggravated indecent assault, and multiple counts of indecent assault and endangering the welfare of children.

The details outlined in the criminal complaint are truly harrowing, so read at your own discretion. In one case, two parents brought their several-weeks old baby, known as “Victim #2,” to Barto for a check-up. Both the mother and father were present when Barto removed the baby’s diaper and inserted his finger into her vagina, causing her to cry. When the father protested, Barto allegedly said “This is routine. I need to do this to make sure everything is OK.” The mother alleged that Barto did the same thing on subsequent visits, though no other doctors in the office found it necessary to perform any similar procedures when examining the baby.

If you’re wondering how Barto could get away with these alleged crimes while the parents were mere inches away, prosecutors alleged that he employed several tactics, including waiting for parents to leave, using his body as a shield to prevent them from seeing what he was doing, or claiming that what he was doing was part of a standard medical exam. READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1