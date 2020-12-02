Pennsylvania Lt. Governor Says Trump Will Get ‘Clock Cleaned’ If He Goes To Supreme Court To Approve Ruling

Pennsylvania’s democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman spoke on Saturday to say that President Donald Trump’s campaign will never be able to change the outcome of the election legally.

When asked by CNN if he had any fears that the Trump campaign would appeal a lawsuit dismissed by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to the U.S. Supreme Court, Fetterman replied, “I hope they do.”

“I hope they do and they’re gonna get their clock cleaned there the way they did, you know, here in Pennsylvania,” he said. “I mean, you know all of this snake handling at the Ramada that they had the other day here in Pennsylvania didn’t change this outcome. And no matter what they do, it’s not gonna change the outcomes because there was two documented cases of voter fraud here in Pennsylvania and they both involved voters trying to vote for the president. So, no matter what they try and what they do, we all know how this movie’s gonna end.”

When asked what he thought of conservatives who want to see the vote certification withdrawn in Pennsylvania, Fetterman said, “The resolution… the one that has like, five or six or seven senators and 25 House members, that’s not going anywhere either.”- READ MORE

