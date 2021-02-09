Pennsylvania Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Allow Drivers’ Licenses For Undocumented Aliens

Pennsylvania lawmakers have put forward a largely partisan bill that would grant drivers’ licenses to illegal aliens.

Sponsored by 27 House Democrats and 2 Republicans, House Bill 279 is currently pending in the House Transportation Committee. The bill would let people without a Social Security number, including those living in the United States illegally, obtain a driver’s license or a learner’s permit.

“In today’s fast-paced world, a driver’s license is essential to earn a living, travel safely, and live a dignified existence,” the sponsors wrote in a January memo.

The bill amends current state law to allow people without a Social Security number to apply for a driver’s license or learner’s permit using such alternatives as a federal taxpayer identification number, foreign passport, consular identification document, or birth certificate.

“Unfortunately, countless undocumented persons are unable to apply for a driver’s license in Pennsylvania because they do not have the required Social Security number,” the lawmakers wrote. “As a result, they contribute to our economy without the equal protections and basic rights that the rest of us enjoy, such as the ability to drive safely to work, school, and businesses.”

The co-sponsors argue that, since a road test is required to receive a license, passage of the bill will make roads safer by reducing the number of unlicensed and uninsured drivers on the roads. Illegal immigrants who obtain licenses will also be more inclined to report accidents and cooperate with police, they argue. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --