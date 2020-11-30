Pennsylvania Judge Backs Trump Claims Over Mail-In Ballots, Says ‘Unlikely Constitutional’

After a Pennsylvania Judge blocked the state from ‘taking any further steps’ to complete the certification of the presidential race on Wednesday – she dropped a detailed opinion on Friday justifying her decision, which concludes that the state’s changes to mail-in balloting procedures were likely illegal.

The order is currently delayed while the state Supreme Court considers the case on an expedited basis, which was filed by a group of Republicans who argued that the state’s changes to mail-in voting, Act 77, violated the commonwealth’s constitution.

Commonwealth Judge Patricia McCullough noted in her opinion that the plaintiffs “have established a likelihood to succeed on the merits” of the case, because “the Constitution does not provide a mechanism for the legislature to allow for the expansion of absentee voting without a constitutional amendment.”READ MORE

