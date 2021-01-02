Pennsylvania House Republicans to Contest State’s Electors

Pennsylvania members of the U.S. House of Representatives announced Thursday that they will contest their state’s electors whom declared President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

The delegation of congressmen includes: Reps Dan Meuser, Glenn Thompson, Mike Kelly, Scott Perry, Lloyd Smucker, Guy Reschenthaler, John Joyce, and Fred Keller.

In a statement, the lawmakers listed the following reasons for their decision:

Accepting ballots past 8:00 pm on Election Day

Not properly requiring signatures to match those on mail-in ballots or requiring dates

Meanwhile, the matching of signatures was required at a polling site

Authorizing the curing of mail-in ballots with less than a 24-hour’s notice

Only some counties were informed and adhered to this order leaving voters treated unequally from county to county

Authorizing the use of unsecure drop boxes, which is not permitted in statute

Prohibiting certified poll watchers overseeing the canvassing of ballots in Philadelphia

“Until these unlawful practices are acknowledged and corrected, we cannot agree to support electors chosen based upon an inaccurate total vote count. The voters of Pennsylvania deserve integrity in the election process and equal protection under the law,” they said.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --