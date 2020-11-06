Pennsylvania Governor Calls Trump’s Lawsuit Against His State ‘Disgraceful’ (VIDEO)

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) is railing against President Donald Trump and his campaign for filing a lawsuit against his state to stop the counting of ballots.

During a press conference Wednesday evening, Wolf said, “It goes against the most basic principles of our democracy. It takes away the right of every American citizen to cast their vote and to choose our leaders.”

“Our election officials at the state and local level should be free to do their jobs without fear, without intimidation, without attacks. These attempts to subvert the democratic process are simply disgraceful,” he continued.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf calls Trump campaign lawsuit against his state “disgraceful.” “I’m going to fight like hell to protect the vote of every Pennsylvanian.” https://t.co/bZPztNLrOu pic.twitter.com/sB9DOmVuj7 — ABC News (@ABC) November 4, 2020

He added: “We’re going to fight every single attempt to disenfranchise voters. We will continue to administer free and fair elections in Pennsylvania. Let me be clear, in Pennsylvania every vote is going to count. I’m going to fight like hell to protect the vote of every Pennsylvanian. I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure that every vote counts because in Pennsylvania every voice matters. Every vote matters.”– READ MORE

