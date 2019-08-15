Pennsylvania governor announces ‘sweeping’ executive order on gun control

The governor’s office issued a news release saying the executive action would involve “nearly two dozen new initiatives and reforms” in four categories: new oversight and data sharing; reducing community gun violence; combatting mass shootings; and address the rising number of gun-related domestic incidents and self-inflicted shootings.

The news bulletin did not provide details or language of the order, which is set to be signed on Thursday. It did, however, state that the measures would involve creating new state offices to enforce the governor’s initiatives.

“Too many Pennsylvanians are losing their lives to gun violence, and even more Pennsylvanians’ lives are being disrupted by the terror and fear caused by gun violence,” Wolf said in a statement. “We simply are not doing enough to stop people from dying and to give communities the peace of mind that they deserve. – READ MORE