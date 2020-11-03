Pennsylvania Election Officials Rattled After Trump Campaign Requests Names Of Ballot Transporters, Storage Locations

Elections officials in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania were rattled last week after a Trump campaign aide requested ‘highly specific details’ about the county’s ballot security, according to The Sentinel.

A Tuesday email from Trump aide Leslie O’Shaughnessy requested the names of people transporting ballots from voting machines once polls close, the names of people with access to the ballots, and locations where ballots are stored – including room numbers.

County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger (R) called the request ‘intrusive,’ and suggested that it might disrupt the election process in the county of 253,000 residents.

“It’s almost kind of chilling the sort of data they wanted us to provide,” said Eichelberger. “This is basically the whole security plan. We’ve never received a request of this detail and I find it troubling that one of the interested parties feels they have a right to information that obviously could jeopardize the security of the ballots.”

Campaign spokeswoman Thea McDonald told the Washington Post that the request was for “standard election transparency details,” and that the campaign had been in touch with out counties – “some of which transparently provided answers to these important, reasonable questions via less formal requests.” – READ MORE

