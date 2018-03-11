Pennsylvania college student banned from class for saying there are only two genders

A student was banned from a religious studies class at Indiana University of Pennsylvania after he said there are only two genders, Campus Reform reported.

According to student Lake Ingle, his class watched a TED Talks program on Feb. 28 that featured a transgender woman, Paula Stone, discussing “mansplaining,” “male privilege” and sexism.

Following the video, the instructor opened a class discussion that allowed women to speak first, Ingle told Campus Reform. When it appeared no women were going to speak, he stepped forward. He explained:

The floor was opened, and not a single woman spoke. Thirty seconds or so passed and still no woman had spoken. So, I decided it was permissible for me to enter the conversation, especially because I felt the conversation itself was completely inappropriate in its structure. I objected to the use of the anecdotal accounts of one woman’s experience to begin a discussion in which they were considered reality. It was during my objection that Dr. (Alison) Downie attempted to silence me because I am not a woman.

Ingle said he told the class “the official view of biologists” is that there are only two biological genders. He said he also disagreed with other statements made during the presentation and then the class continued on. – READ MORE

