Pennsylvania Certifies Its Election Results For Joe Biden

Pennsylvania officially certified its election results, declaring President-elect Joe Biden as the state’s winner.

“Today the Pennsylvania State Department certified the results of the Nov. 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States,” Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted Tuesday.

Today @PAStateDept certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States. As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 24, 2020

Biden will receive the state’s 20 electoral votes as a result. Though the state was viewed by forecasters as the possible tipping point state in the presidential election, Biden won it by over 80,000 votes.

Pennsylvania was also the focus of multiple lawsuits from President Donald Trump attempting to overturn the results in the state. His legal team said without evidence that it had found enough fraud to overturn the entire election outcome, and the team, led by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, filed a lawsuit in the state asking that it declare Trump the winner despite the fact that Biden received more votes.

Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, who is retiring in 2022, has been one of few GOP senators who has publicly congratulated Biden on his win, and urged Trump to “accept the outcome.”

Pennsylvania is the second “blue wall” state to certify its results, following Michigan’s certification Monday.