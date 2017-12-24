Pennsylvania Board of Education Chairman Resigns over Allegations of Past Sexual Relationships with Teens

The chairman of the Pennsylvania Board of Education has resigned after allegations by several women that he initiated sexual relationships with them when they were teens over 30 years ago.

On Tuesday, Larry Wittig, 68, a former rowing coach, said he “categorically” denied the allegations, reports the Times News, but on Thursday, Wittig said he had had sex with one of his accusers, though he denied he continued the relationship as she alleged.

“Never have I ever in all my coaching had any kind of relationship with anybody that I coached, sexual or otherwise,” Wittig said, adding he had no “clue” why allegations against him would be made after three decades.

“The last 48 hours for me have been turning my world absolutely upside down,” he said.

As the Inquirer reports, several of Wittig’s accusers say they met him in the early 1980s when they were members of the Harriton High School crew team in Lower Merion. Wittig was a member of the Vesper Boat Club, where the team practiced. – READ MORE

