True Pundit

Business

Pennsylvania bar fire destroys everything but American flag

Posted on by
Share:

After a fire broke out at a Pennsylvania bar early Friday, everything was destroyed — everything but an American flag, that is.

The fire, which occurred at Chubby’s Tavern in Dawson, Pa., started just before 2 a.m. on Friday, firefighters with the Dawson Volunteer Fire Company told KDKA-TV.

The building was completely destroyed.

“It was a fully engulfed commercial structure fire. It was through the roof from the get-go,” Second Capt. Steve Swiger told the news station.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Pennsylvania bar fire destroys everything but American flag
Pennsylvania bar fire destroys everything but American flag

(FOX NEWS) -- After a fire broke out at a Pennsylvania bar early Friday, everything was destroyed — everything but an American flag, that is.

WNYW WNYW
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: