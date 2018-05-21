Pennsylvania bar fire destroys everything but American flag

After a fire broke out at a Pennsylvania bar early Friday, everything was destroyed — everything but an American flag, that is.

The fire, which occurred at Chubby’s Tavern in Dawson, Pa., started just before 2 a.m. on Friday, firefighters with the Dawson Volunteer Fire Company told KDKA-TV.

The building was completely destroyed.

#BREAKING: Crews are on the scene of a fire that destroyed a bar in Dawson, Fayette Co. Firefighters say they only thing they could save from the building was an American flag. https://t.co/YXWVI98jDJ pic.twitter.com/6KAS3BjhDV — KDKA (@KDKA) May 18, 2018

“It was a fully engulfed commercial structure fire. It was through the roof from the get-go,” Second Capt. Steve Swiger told the news station.- READ MORE

