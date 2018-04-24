Penn State Shuts Down ‘Outing Club’ After Deciding Going Outdoors Is ‘Too Risky’ For Students

Penn State University has shut down a 98-year-old “Outing Club” after school administrators deemed the group, which enjoys hiking, backpacking, and kayaking, “too risky” for its student body.

According to Reason Magazine and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Penn State undertook a “risk assessment” of all its student clubs earlier this year, and deemed the Outing Club — and outdoor recreation, in general — simply too dangerous. The “caving club” and the Nittany SCUBA club were also disbanded over similar concerns.

“This is a result,” an official announcement read, “of an assessment of risk management by the university that determined that the types of activities in which PSOC engages are above the university’s threshold of acceptable risk for recognized student organizations.”

“Student safety in any activity is our primary focus,” a spokeswoman told local media. – READ MORE

