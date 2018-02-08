Pence: U.S. Will Impose New Sanctions on North Korea Before Winter Olympics End

Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday that the United States will “soon unveil the toughest and most aggressive round of economic sanctions on North Korea ever.”

U.S. officials said they would impose those sanctions before the end of the Winter Olympics, which means Pence will quite possibly be in Pyeongchang, South Korea, when they go into effect.

“We will continue to isolate North Korea until it abandons its nuclear and ballistic missile programs once and for all,” Pence declared during his six-day trip to Japan and South Korea.

The Washington Examiner notes that Pence strove to send the message that the Winter Olympics will not “distract from the bellicose North Korean human rights abuses and nuclear program.” He met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to discuss increasing pressure on North Korea. – READ MORE

The father of an American student who was imprisoned in North Korea and later died upon his return to the United States will attend the 2018 Olympics Opening Ceremonies alongside Vice President Mike Pence.

Fred Warmbier — the father of the late Otto Warmbier — will travel to Pyeongchang, South Korea as a guest of the vice president, who is leading America’s Winter Olympic delegation, according to The Washington Post.

Pence’s stop in South Korea is part of a five-day trip to Asia. The vice president is also planning to visit Japan.

As for Warmbier — he and his wife Cindy both attended President Donald Trump’s first ever State of the Union address last week as guests of first lady Melania Trump. – READ MORE

President Trump spoke with the leaders of South Korea and Japan on Friday as the region prepares for the start of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea next week, the White House said.

Both conversations focused primarily on North Korean aggression. The Trump administration has stepped up its warnings to North Korea in recent weeks ahead of the games in South Korea, which will bring thousands of spectators and athletes from around the world into the backyard of Kim Jong Un’s increasingly provocative regime.

“President Donald J. Trump spoke today with President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea to wish him and the Korean people a successful Winter Olympic Games,” the White House said in a readout of Trump’s call to the South Korean president on Friday.

“The two leaders discussed the importance of improving the human rights situation in North Korea and underscored their commitment to work together on this issue,” the White House said. “President Trump also reiterated his commitment to addressing the trade imbalance between the two countries.” – READ MORE

Ji Seong-Ho, a North Korean dissident, held up his crutches during the State of the Union address Tuesday when the young man was recognized by President Donald Trump.

During the speech, Trump told Seong-Ho’s story as it relates to the “ominous nature” of the North Korean “regime.” – READ MORE