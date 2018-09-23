Pence to Obama: Economy Booming Because Trump Administration Rolling Back Failed Obama Policies

Vice President Mike Pence Had A Message For Former President Barack Obama At The Values Voter Summit Saturday: The American Economy Is Booming Because The Trump Administration Is Rolling Back Obama Administration Policies.

“It’s been two years of promises made and promises kept, and we’re just getting started,” Pence told the conference audience in Washington, DC. He cited more than four million jobs created since President Donald Trump took office, record low black and Hispanic unemployment, wages rising at the fastest pace in a decade, and the highest middle class income in recorded history.

Vice President Pence then launched into what he said was a message for former President Obama:

President Obama, you presided over the weakest economic expansion since the Great Depression. When we took over this economy, it was growing by less than two percent, and now it’s growing by more than four percent. This economy isn’t booming because of your policies; it’s booming because we’ve been rolling back the failed policies of your administration since day one.

“America is back, and we’re just getting started,” declared Pence. – READ MORE

Donald Trump Jr. said on Saturday that no intelligent people believe former President Obama helped the economy or foreign policy.

“No one with a brain actually believes he did anything good for our economy or for our foreign policy,” Trump Jr. told “Breitbart News Saturday.”

“The biggest joke I’ve seen in the last two years is Obama … trying to claim this economy because his policies of overtaxation, oppressive regulation,” he said, tearing into the former president for his claiming credit for the economy earlier this month.

“That drove this country into the ground. That led to the worst recovery in the history of probably economics but certainly our country’s history,” Trump Jr. added.

Others have also questioned the length of the Obama recovery.- READ MORE