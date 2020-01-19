Pence Swears in First Chief of Space Operations of Space Force

Vice President Mike Pence swore in Gen. Jay Raymond as the first Chief of Operations of the United States Space Force.

During the ceremony on Tuesday, Pence described Raymond as the “the perfect” choice to lead the newest branch of the military.

Gen. John Raymond becomes the first officer to take the oath of office as a member of the Space Force. pic.twitter.com/gHnKTKjZT7 — Jacqueline Feldscher (@jacqklimas) January 14, 2020

“General Raymond was the perfect choice — for the president — to lead the Space Force. Because of his integrity and his decades of experience. Particularly in understanding and leading the defense of this nation, and the maintenance of our assets in space.”

“In each of his roles over the last 35 years, Gen. Raymond has excelled,” Pence said, adding, “We are going to see thousands of Air Force personnel added to the rolls of the Space Force. And the United States Space Force will have an extraordinary launch under Gen. Jay Raymond.” – READ MORE