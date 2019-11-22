Pence office denies Sondland claim on Ukraine warning: ‘Never happened’

Vice President Pence’s office on Wednesday flatly denied Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland‘s testimony that the two had a conversation in Ukraine in which the latter raised concerns that aid had become linked to investigations sought by President Trump — the matter at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.

Pence Chief of Staff Marc Short said in a statement that the purported conversation between him and Sondland “never happened.”

“The vice president never had a conversation with Gordon Sondland about investigating the Bidens, Burisma, or the conditional release of financial aid to Ukraine based upon potential investigations,” Pence said in his statement. “Ambassador Gordon Sondland was never alone with Vice President Pence on the September 1 trip to Poland. This alleged discussion recalled by Ambassador Sondland never happened.”

Sondland on Wednesday morning said in his opening statement that he had spoken to Pence about the delay in military aid to Ukraine, voicing concern this was tied to investigations. Sondland said he believed the aid would not be released until Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government announced an investigation concerning the Bidens.

"I mentioned to Vice President Pence before the meetings with the Ukrainians that I had concerns that the delay in aid had become tied to the issue of investigations," Sondland said. "During the actual meeting, President Zelensky raised the issue of security assistance directly with Vice President Pence. The Vice President said he would speak to President Trump about it."