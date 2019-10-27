Pence: ‘NBA Is Acting Like a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Authoritarian Regime’

Vice President Mike Pence took the National Basketball Association and Nike to task for their response to Houston Rockets’ general manager Daryl Morey’s tweet in support of protesters in Hong Kong.

In a speech on the U.S.-China relationship, Pence blasted Nike for calling itself a ‘social justice champion’ but pulling Houston Rockets merchandise from its stores in China after officials in that country expressed outrage over Morey’s tweet.

“Nike promotes itself as a so-called ‘social -justice champion,’ but when it comes to Hong Kong, it prefers checking its social conscience at the door. Nike stores in China actually removed their Houston Rockets merchandise from their shelves to join the Chinese government in protest against the Rockets general manager’s seven-word tweet: ‘Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong.’”

Pence turned his fire on the NBA and its players who “routinely exercise their freedom to criticize this country,” but “lose their voices when it comes to the freedom and rights of other peoples,” and accused the organization of “acting like a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Chinese government:

"In siding with the Chinese Communist Party and silencing free speech, the NBA is acting like a wholly-owned subsidiary of the authoritarian regime."