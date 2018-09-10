Pence ‘more than willing’ to sit down with Mueller

Vice President Pence on Sunday said he is “more than willing” to sit down with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team as part of its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“I would,” he said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” when asked if he’d agree to an interview with investigators. “I would be more than willing to continue to provide any and all support in that. And we have outside counsel that will advise me accordingly.”

Pence added, however, that the special investigation hasn’t been a focus of his while he’s been in office.

"And it's not the president's focus," he said. "I mean the reason why we're making the progress that we're making all across this country, rebuilding our military, restoring America's strength in the world, seeing the opportunity for peace emerge on the Korean Peninsula. … We're expecting a letter as we speak from [North Korean leader] Kim Jong Un communicating again, as he did last week, his reaffirmation of his commitment to denuclearization. No more nuclear tests."

Vice President Pence lambasted Barack Obama’s return to the campaign trail in an interview with “Fox News Sunday,” telling host Chris Wallace that the former president’s rhetoric was a “very disappointing” attempt to paper over a legacy pockmarked by major tax increases and a massive hike in the national debt.

“It was very disappointing to see President Obama break with the tradition of former presidents, and become so political, and roll out the same tired arguments that he and liberals have made over the last eight years,” Pence said.

“We inherited an economy that was growing a little bit more than 1 percent,” the vice president continued. “In the last quarter, our economy is growing at 4.2 percent. Four million new jobs, unemployment at a 50-year low. And to have President Obama come out and tout his policies that resulted in less than 2 percent growth — which saw tax increases, ObamaCare regulation, and a doubling of the national debt — I think was — it was very disappointing.”

Pence also unloaded on what he called the “un-American” anonymous author of a New York Times Op-Ed last week, and vowed that he would take a lie-detector test to prove he did not write it.

“I would agree to take it in a heartbeat and would submit to any review the administration wanted to do,” Pence said. As for whether other officials should be forced to take a polygraph, Pence demurred, saying that’s up to the president. – READ MORE