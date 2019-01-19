Pence Lashes Out: Media ‘Attacks on Christian Education Must End’

Vice President Mike Pence did not mince words after mainstream media outlets carried out their “attacks” against his wife, second lady Karen Pence, and Christian education with a slew of reports that slammed her for her return to teaching art at a private Christian school.

“The attacks on Christian education by the mainstream media have got to stop,” Mike Pence told Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council (FRC), on Thursday on the “Washington Watch with Tony Perkins” radio show.

When Perkins asked Pence if he were “concerned” about efforts “to marginalize people of faith that’s going on in our culture right now,” Pence decried the “attacks” on his wife and Christian education.

“Karen and I have been in and around public life for almost two decades. And so to be honest with you, we’re used to the criticism,” Mike Pence said. “But the attacks on Christian education by the mainstream media have got to stop.”

"We cherish the freedom of religion in this country. This administration stands four-square for the freedom of religion of people of all faiths," the vice president added. "And to see the mainstream media criticize my wife because she's choosing to return to the classroom of an elementary Christian school is wrong. Again, the attacks on Christian education must end."