Pence in Georgia: GOP Senate Needed to ‘Save America’

CANTON, Ga.—Vice President Mike Pence made his first runoff campaign stop with Republican senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler on Friday, urging voters to “keep Georgia and save America.”

“Let’s show the world what Georgia is all about—that the agenda of Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi is not the agenda of the people of Georgia,” Pence said in Canton.

Republicans are counting on the vice president’s visit to spur turnout in the state’s impending Senate runoff elections, which will determine partisan control of the upper chamber. Pence’s speech mirrored Perdue and Loeffler’s messaging—the Republicans pitched themselves as the “last line of defense” that will ensure congressional Democrats cannot pass progressive legislation like the Green New Deal.

The message resonated with Gary Brown of Atlanta, who told the Washington Free Beacon he attended the rally to “support the idea of a divided government.”

“I like that they’re a firewall,” Brown said, adding that he found Democratic calls to expand the Supreme Court and extend statehood to Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico to be “disastrous.” – READ MORE

