Pence: Ilhan Omar Has ‘No Place’ on House Foreign Affairs Committee — Dem Leadership Ought to Remove Her (VIDEO)

“Look, Ilhan Omar has made statements, antisemitic comments, statements against our most cherished ally, Israel, that ought to be rejected by every American,” Pence said. “And frankly the fact that very recently she has been trying to blame the United States of America for the deprivation and poverty brought on by the dictatorship in Venezuela.”

“The people of Minnesota will decide whether or not she remains in Congress,” he added. “Congresswoman Omar has no place on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Democratic leadership ought to remove her.” – READ MORE