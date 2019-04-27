Pence Has News For Bernie About Jailed Felons Voting: ‘Not On Our Watch’

Vice President Mike Pence responded Friday to Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ recent comments that incarcerated felons should be able to vote during his address to the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) annual convention.

He delivered remarks before President Trump’s keynote address for the NRA Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA) Leadership Forum. This is the third year both he and Trump have spoken at the group’s annual meeting.

Pence brought up Sanders’ comments during last Thursday’s CNN Town Hall that he would allow incarcerated felons like the Boston Marathon Bomber to vote. “The same people who want to restrict the right to keep and bear arms of law-abiding citizens believe the Boston Marathon Bomber should be given the right to vote on Death Row,” Pence blasted, bringing the thousands of attendees to their feet.

“I got news for you Bernie. Not on our watch.”

Pence went on to say “Violent convicted felons, murderers and terrorists should never given the right to vote in prison. Not now, not ever.”

Later in his speech, Pence addressed democrats touting the positive qualities of socialism:

“It was freedom, not socialism, that gave us the most prosperous economy in the history of the world. It was freedom not socialism, that ended slavery, won two world wars and stands today as a beacon of hope for all the world.”

Pence, along with Second Lady Karen Pence, arrived first in Air Force Two around 10 a.m. for the speech. He was greeted on the tarmac by Indiana’s Republican leadership delegation including his brother Rep. Greg Pence, Gov. Eric Holcomb, Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun, and Reps. Jackie Walorski, Jim Banks, and Jim Baird.

The speeches were held in Lucas Oil Stadium, which holds 10,000. The convention is being held at the Indiana Convention Center April 26-28.

Follow Whitney on TwitterClick here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]