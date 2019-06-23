Pence Calls out Congressional Democrats, Says Border Could Be Fixed in 15 Minutes If They ‘Simply Step Up’

Vice President Mike Pence went after House Democrats for their inaction in working towards securing the southern border, saying that President Donald Trumpbelieves the crisis could be dealt with easily if they “simply step up” to address the issue.

During an interview with “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Pence was asked why Trump put a hold on his plan to round up illegal immigrants facing deportation.

(…)

The vice president then blasted the Democrats for not doing their job to address the immigration crisis, saying that Trump believes the situation could be alleviated if the Democrats would “simply step up” and work to fix U.S. asylum laws.

"Honestly, the president believes it could happen in 15 minutes if Democrats in Congress would simply step up and agree to close the loopholes that we know human traffickers are using to exploit vulnerable families," said Pence.