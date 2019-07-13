Pence Calls It an ‘Outrage’ to Compare Migrant Shelters to Concentration Camps (VIDEO)

Vice President Mike Pence is knocking down the claim that migrant detention facilities at the U.S.-Mexico border are comparable to concentration camps.

“I hope first and foremost that we put to lie this slander against Customs and Border Protection,” Pence told CNN following his visit to border migrant shelters in Texas. “People saying that families and children are being held in concentration camps is an outrage.”

“The Nazis killed people,” the vice president added. “Our Customs and Border Protection, as you heard today, are saving lives every day.” – READ MORE