Pence During Border Visit: Trump Made a Commitment to the American People, We’re Honoring That (VIDEO)

Vice President Mike Pence made clear Friday during a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas that the Trump administration remains committed to building a “physical barrier.”

In an interview with “Fox & Friends” near the Rio Grande River which aired on Monday, Pence told host Ainsley Earhardt that a wall is vital to U.S. security.

“President Trump has made a priority of border security, building a wall, beginning the process of reforming our immigration system,” Pence said.

“(B)ut,” he continued, “being here on the border, seeing the work that our border patrol does every day it just underscores the need for the Congress to come together and provide the funding for a border wall system that will enhance the security of our country, prevent the flow not only of illegal immigrants, but also individuals who represent a danger to our communities and the flow of illicit drugs.”

In response to Democrats, who say a virtual wall is something they could get behind, Pence stated, “President Trump made a commitment to the American people that we’re going to build a wall. That means we’re going to have a physical barrier on our southern border.” – READ MORE

