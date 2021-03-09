Pelosi’s Riot Task Force Recommends 24/7 Year-Round ‘Quick Reaction Force’ To Protect Capitol

A task force empowered by Nancy Pelosi to review security following the Capitol riot on January 6th has recommended the formation of a “quick reaction force” of federal officers to provide security at that location.

The House Speaker announced in January that retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré would lead a team of experts in a security review of the Capitol following the riot.

“We suffered a devastating attack on the Capitol that threatened the lives of and traumatized Members of Congress, staff and support workers,” she announced at the time.

Fox News reports that Honoré’s task force made a series of recommendations, including “an increased National Guard presence,” “stocking up on mobile fencing,” and hiring nearly 1,000 additional USCP officers.

They add that a “quick reaction force” – or QRF – is recommended, and “would be manned 24/7, 365 days a year, and cost taxpayers between $40 and $130 million annually.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --