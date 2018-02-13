Pelosi’s Message To Democrats: Fight Anything Trump, Republicans Put Forward

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told her Democratic colleagues to prepare to aggressively fight the administration’s budget, its infrastructure plan and every one of its priorities in 2018.

“Tomorrow, President Trump will release his 2019 budget and perhaps his infrastructure plan. This occasion presents us with a pivotal moment in the governance of our country,” Pelosi wrote in a letter Sunday evening. “This week, we must pivot aggressively to show the country how the Trump budget is not a statement of our values, and how the Trump infrastructure plan harms taxpayers and consumers.”

Trump and Republican leadership is looking to use its 2017 tax victory as a key campaigning platform in the lead up to the November mid-term elections. Pelosi is already rallying Democrats to fight against that narrative, telling her colleagues to frame it as an attack on middle class Americans and on Obamacare. – READ MORE

Hilario Yanez, a “Dreamer” who was brought to the United States at only 1 year old, praised President Donald Trump on Saturday for his proposed solution to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“Let me begin by first thanking Donald Trump for his leadership, his compassion and also the courage to take on this issue,” he told Fox News. “Here’s a guy who wants to provide a pathway to citizenship for myself and really make a difference in my life.”

Yanez advocated for border security and a wall, if it’s necessary, to prevent the United States from ending up in this situation again.

He called the diversity lottery “outdated” and recommended an immigration system based on skills so immigrants who come to America can contribute to the economy right away. – READ MORE