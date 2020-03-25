Pelosi’s coronavirus stimulus includes return of ‘Obamaphones,’ other unrelated items, GOP says

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced her own emergency coronavirus stimulus bill on Monday, leading furious Republicans to argue that much of the proposal contained a progressive wishlist seemingly unrelated to the crisis — including several provisions that amount to a resurrection of the notorious “Obamaphone” program, GOP officials said.

The bill proposed by Pelosi, D-Calif., additionally seeks to eliminate debt held by the U.S. Postal Service, require same-day voter registration, pay off $10,000 in student debt per person, mandate that airlines reduce their overall carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2050, and force federal agencies to explain to Congress how they are increasing their usage of “minority banks.”

And, the legislation would provide for the automatic extension of nonimmigrant visas and restrict colleges from providing information about citizenship status. It would also allocate $35 million to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

“People are dying and all Nancy Pelosi and Democrats can focus on is ripping off the American taxpayer to help pay for their liberal wish list of government handouts,” National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) spokesman Michael McAdams said in a statement.

“As long as the White House keeps the checkbook open, Democrats will keep taking things,” a senior Senate GOP leadership source told Fox News late Monday.

The NRCC went on to accuse Pelosi of cramming the bill “full of unrelated liberal goodies, including a return of the ‘Obamaphone.'” Pelosi, the NRCC pointed out, wants $1 billion “to build on program expanded by President Obama that provides discounted phone service for low-income consumers.”

That was an apparent reference to Title III, Section 301 of Pelosi’s bill, which allocates $1 billion and calls for federal authorities to immediately expand the “emergency lifeline broadband benefit” for every household that contains at least one “qualifying low-income consumer.” The bill refers to the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) to define the broadband benefit.

Title 47, Section 8.1(b) of the CFR defines “broadband internet access service” as including cell phones, saying it is any “mass-market retail service by wire or radio that provides the capability to transmit data to and receive data from all or substantially all internet endpoints, including any capabilities that are incidental to and enable the operation of the communications service.”

A comprehensive 2017 report from the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office (GAO) found that that the “Obamaphone” program, which gave cell phones to poor people under the broadband benefit, stashed $9 billion in private bank accounts and was “rife with fraud,” the Washington Times reported at the time. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --