Pelosi Won’t Select Impeachment Managers Until She Knows More About the Senate Trial

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) surprised reporters last week after the House adopted articles of impeachment when she said that she would not immediately move to push the articles of impeachment to the Senate. And on Monday, Pelosi doubled down on that statement, saying that she wants to know more about the Senate’s trial.

The speaker, who oversaw the impeachment inquiry in the House over the past few months, said in a tweet, “The House cannot choose our impeachment managers until we know what sort of trial the Senate will conduct.”

She continued, “President Trump blocked his own witnesses and documents from the House, and from the American people, on phony complaints about the House process. What is his excuse now?”

Pelosi’s remark clearly angered the president who shot back, “Pelosi gives us the most unfair trial in the history of the U.S. Congress, and now she is crying for fairness in the Senate, and breaking all rules while doing so.” He added, “She lost Congress once, she will do it again!” – READ MORE