True Pundit

Politics

Pelosi Warns Democrats: Trump Impeachment Talk Is a ‘Gift’ to GOP

Posted on by
Share:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is warning her fellow Democrats that talk of impeaching President Trump will not help them in November’s midterm elections.

“I have said over and over again that I don’t think we should be talking about impeachment,” Pelosi said during her weekly press briefing on Thursday. “I’ve been very clear right from the start.”

She added that it would be a “gift” to Republicans if they focus on impeachment, as opposed to the needs of the American people.

“What we want to talk about is what they’re doing to undermine working families in our country and what we are doing to increase their payroll and lower their costs,” Pelosi said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Pelosi Warns Democrats: Trump Impeachment Talk Is a 'Gift' to GOP
Pelosi Warns Democrats: Trump Impeachment Talk Is a 'Gift' to GOP

Nancy Pelosi is warning her fellow Democrats that talk of impeaching President Trump will not help them in November's midterm elections.

Fox News Insider Fox News Insider
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: