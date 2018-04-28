Politics
Pelosi Warns Democrats: Trump Impeachment Talk Is a ‘Gift’ to GOP
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is warning her fellow Democrats that talk of impeaching President Trump will not help them in November’s midterm elections.
“I have said over and over again that I don’t think we should be talking about impeachment,” Pelosi said during her weekly press briefing on Thursday. “I’ve been very clear right from the start.”
She added that it would be a “gift” to Republicans if they focus on impeachment, as opposed to the needs of the American people.
“What we want to talk about is what they’re doing to undermine working families in our country and what we are doing to increase their payroll and lower their costs,” Pelosi said. – READ MORE