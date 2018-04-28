Pelosi Warns Democrats: Trump Impeachment Talk Is a ‘Gift’ to GOP

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is warning her fellow Democrats that talk of impeaching President Trump will not help them in November’s midterm elections.

“I have said over and over again that I don’t think we should be talking about impeachment,” Pelosi said during her weekly press briefing on Thursday. “I’ve been very clear right from the start.”

She added that it would be a “gift” to Republicans if they focus on impeachment, as opposed to the needs of the American people.