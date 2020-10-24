Pelosi Vows: Democrats Will Take White House, Senate And ‘Will Increase Our Numbers In The House’

Nancy Pelosi said that Democrats would make a clean sweep by taking back the White House, Senate, and House in an election prediction.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that Democrats would make a clean sweep on November 3 by taking back the White House and Senate and also boosting Dems’ House numbers.

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi expects Democrats to increase House majority in November: MSNBC interview https://t.co/Aff27JadT3 pic.twitter.com/rFDVMmF3je — Reuters (@Reuters) October 21, 2020

Pelosi made this prediction during an interview on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports.”

“I can only speak for today,” Pelosi said. “Today, we would win the White House, the United States Senate, and the House of Representatives.”

“But we assume nothing,” Pelosi added.

“We put one good day in front of another, no wasted time, no underutilized resources, and no regrets the day after the election that we should have done more, as we experienced in 2016, lesson brutally learned.” – READ MORE

