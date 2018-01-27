Pelosi Votes Against Tax Cut for Us, Pushes $137,000 Tax Cut for Herself

A review of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s financial records appears to suggest that the real reason she voted against the the GOP’s tax reform bill last month was not to protect working class Americans, as she claimed, but to protect her own interests.

According to The Washington Free Beacon, Pelosi’s records show that she owns three multi-million-dollar homes, two of which are in liberal California. Moreover, the combined 2017 property tax bill for these homes was reportedly $137,000.

That bill, which as a reminder cuts taxes for 90 percent of all Americans, contains a provision that limits the amount of state, local and property taxes the wealthy may deduct to just $10,000.

“(S)ome states and localities allow people to prepay their state and local taxes, including property taxes. If they did so this year, people could conceivably deduct them from this year’s taxes,” The Washington Post explained late last year in a guide sheet it prepared for its wealthy readers.

Now guess who decided to pull this exact trick. That’s right, Nancy Pelosi, i.e., the woman who claims to be a champion for working class Americans and constantly rails against the wealthy for allegedly not paying their “fair share.”

“Just days after President Trump signed the sweeping tax bill into law late last month, Pelosi and her husband tried to preserve $64,000 in property tax breaks, known as the state and local taxes (SALT) deductions, for her two California homes,” the Beacon reported. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

With the federal government shut down for the weekend and all non-essential personnel furloughed, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi took House Democrats out to dinner Saturday night at a high-priced restaurant in Washington, D.C.

“PELOSI hosting a dinner for all House Dems tonight at aqua al 2…..” Politico reporter Jake Sherman tweeted, referring to the upscale Acqua Al 2 restaurant — located a five-minute walk from the Capitol Building.

PELOSI hosting a dinner for all House Dems tonight at aqua al 2….. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 20, 2018

The Democrat leader of the House is apparently a big fan of the Italian restaurant. In 2015, Politico reported that she spent $27,000 there during the 2014 midterm election cycle.

But many on Twitter, including White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, took Pelosi to task for appearing to celebrate at a high-end restaurant while other Americans were forced to go without pay during the shutdown.– READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

After the monumental GOP tax bill was signed, hundreds of companies announced they would be handing out benefits to their employees as a result. People received raises and bonuses, and companies announced they would be hiring.

But House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wasn’t a fan. She described the bill as the “end of the world” and “armageddon” and then even found a way to criticize companies helping their employees by calling it “pathetic” and just “crumbs”

Now, one of the CEOs who gave his employees $2,000, adding up to $68 million, has some coarse words for Pelosi.

Waste Management CEO James Fish appeared on Fox Business to explain to Pelosi just how wrong she was for her comments in three key points. – READ MORE