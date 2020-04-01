Pelosi Urges ‘We Need to Do More’ as She Looks to Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said that she is pushing for another stimulus package to help the nation deal with the coronavirus, during a Tuesday morning appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Asked if she took responsibility for the nation’s slow reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, Pelosi said, “No, none at all, first of all, we had hoped that there would be leadership from the White House because the president has to sign a bill.”

Speaker Pelosi on upcoming coronavirus legislation: “I hope that in this next bill that we will be able to address the concerns of our state and local governments. That is absolutely essential. We need to do more … we can only go as fast as the signature.” pic.twitter.com/S7TduoQOME — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 31, 2020

She added, “We’ve had, as I said, three very strong bills that we have passed in a very positive way; again, addressing the shortcomings that we saw — testing, testing, testing — that was the theme of our first legislation, way back when.”

“I do think, as we go into this fourth bill, that it will be important for the Republicans to recognize the challenge that is out there […] I hope that in this next bill that we will be able to address the concerns of our state and local governments. That is absolutely essential.” – READ MORE

