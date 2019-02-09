Pelosi Tweets About Protecting ‘God’s Creation.’ Nikki Haley Dunks On Her.

On Friday, responding to the ludicrous tweet from abortion champion and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Thursday saying she was concerned about “God’s creation” and “generations to come,” former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley ripped Pelosi on Twitter, stating, “Does God’s creation not include protecting babies as well Madame Speaker? A committee on that issue would be welcome.”

Does God’s creation not include protecting babies as well Madame Speaker? A committee on that issue would be welcome. https://t.co/gV54ROiYfn — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 8, 2019

Pelosi's tweet was celebrating the inception of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, which was established in January when the Democrats gained control of the House of Representatives. Pelosi had tweeted on Thursday, "We have a moral responsibility to protect God's creation for generations to come. That is why today, we named members to the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. #ActOnClimate."