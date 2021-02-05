Pelosi: Trump’s Impeachment Trial Will Show Whether the Senate Is a Body of ‘Courage’ or ‘Cowardice’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is suggesting that it is still an open question as to whether there will be enough Republicans who decide to vote to convict former President Donald Trump on the charge of “incitement of insurrection.”

During her weekly press conference on Thursday, Pelosi said the House impeachment managers will make their case before the Senate that Trump should be convicted.

“In the court of the Senate, they will make their case. In the court of public opinion, they will make their case. And for history and posterity… they will make the case,” Pelosi said as she noted she has “great confidence” in the lawmakers who will argue in favor of conviction.

She added, “We’ll see if it’s going to be a Senate of courage or cowardice.”

The Senate is scheduled to begin its impeachment trial of Trump the week of Feb. 8.- READ MORE

