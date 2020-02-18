Pelosi: Trump Was Not Acquitted By Senate, He’s ‘Branded’ As ‘Impeached Forever’ (VIDEO)

Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi falsely claimed in an interview that aired on Monday that President Donald Trump was not acquitted by the U.S. Senate earlier this month.

“What about though, the fact that the president seems liberated … he was acquitted, his poll ratings are higher,” CNN’s Christiane Amanpour said before being interrupted by Pelosi.

This is delusional Democrats refused to accept the results of 2016; refused to accept the results of Mueller witch hunt; and now are refusing to accept the results of their impeachment charade The Senate acquitted @realDonaldTrump *forever* after hearing the House’s own case! pic.twitter.com/MQtxuB53Va — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) February 18, 2020

“He was not, there was no acquittal,” Pelosi falsely claimed. “You can’t have an acquittal unless you have a trial, and you can’t have a trail when you have witnesses and documents.”

“So he can say he’s acquitted, and the headlines can say ‘acquitted,’ but he’s impeached forever, branded with that and not vindicated,” Pelosi continued. – READ MORE

