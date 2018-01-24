Pelosi Treats Democrats to Swanky Outing While Government Is Shut Down

With the federal government shut down for the weekend and all non-essential personnel furloughed, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi took House Democrats out to dinner Saturday night at a high-priced restaurant in Washington, D.C.

“PELOSI hosting a dinner for all House Dems tonight at aqua al 2…..” Politico reporter Jake Sherman tweeted, referring to the upscale Acqua Al 2 restaurant — located a five-minute walk from the Capitol Building.

PELOSI hosting a dinner for all House Dems tonight at aqua al 2….. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 20, 2018

The Democrat leader of the House is apparently a big fan of the Italian restaurant. In 2015, Politico reported that she spent $27,000 there during the 2014 midterm election cycle.

But many on Twitter, including White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, took Pelosi to task for appearing to celebrate at a high-end restaurant while other Americans were forced to go without pay during the shutdown.– READ MORE

After the monumental GOP tax bill was signed, hundreds of companies announced they would be handing out benefits to their employees as a result. People received raises and bonuses, and companies announced they would be hiring.

But House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wasn’t a fan. She described the bill as the “end of the world” and “armageddon” and then even found a way to criticize companies helping their employees by calling it “pathetic” and just “crumbs”

Now, one of the CEOs who gave his employees $2,000, adding up to $68 million, has some coarse words for Pelosi.

Waste Management CEO James Fish appeared on Fox Business to explain to Pelosi just how wrong she was for her comments in three key points. – READ MORE

The House minority leader claimed that more than a million people are receiving more than a billion dollars in benefits is insignificant.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that the bonuses and higher wages that companies are giving their employees because of the GOP tax bill are “crumbs” and “pathetic,” during a press conference on Thursday.

A reporter asked the Pelosi what she thinks about the over 100 companies that are crediting the GOP tax bill as the reason why they can give employees bonuses and wage increases.

“In terms of the bonus that corporate America received versus the crumbs they are giving to workers, to kind of put the schmooze is so pathetic, it’s so pathetic,” Pelosi told the reporter.- READ MORE

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi spewed utter nonsense on the House floor on Tuesday, hysterically claiming that the Republican’s tax plan “does violence to the vision of our Founders.”

Pelosi railed against Republican lawmakers in her speech, decrying the bill as a morally obscene “scam” designed to “install a permanent plutocracy.”

“This GOP tax scam is simply theft, monumental, brazen theft from the American middle class and from every person who aspires to reach it,” Pelosi said. “The GOP tax scam is not a vote for an investment in growth or jobs. It is a vote to install a permanent plutocracy in our nation. They’ll be cheering that later. It does violence to the vision of our Founders. It disrespects the sacrifice of our men and women in uniform, who are a large part of our middle class and to whom we owe a future worthy of their sacrifice. And it betrays the future and betrays the aspirations of our children. It demands, it morally demands a no vote from every member of this house of the people.” – READ MORE