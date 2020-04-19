Pelosi Trashes President Trump, Calls Him ‘Weak Leader,’ Says Coronavirus Reponse A ‘Failure’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) blasted President Donald Trump as a “weak leader” on Fox News Sunday, claiming the Trump Administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been a “failure” — though she was unable to concoct an adequate on-the-fly response as to why she was still encouraging Californians to take part in holiday festivities in San Francisco even as travel and social distancing restrictions were in place.

Pelosi has been desperate to reclaim the high ground this week after meeting with a landslide of criticism for blocking an additional $250 billion in funding for small businesses, designed to replenish the $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program, a forgivable loan program that ran out of money in just two weeks.

She’s also had difficult recovering from a series of television appearances defending the Democrats’ decision to block the funding, two of which took place in front of Pelosi’s pair of $10,000 SubZero refrigerators in her San Francisco mansion.

Sunday marked her first appearance on Fox News’ signature weekly news program since 2017, and she used it to trash the president and smear protesters who are demanding the country reopen in order to save a stagnant economy that has 22 million Americans out of work.

“Leaders — leaders take responsibility. So I said he’s a weak leader. He doesn’t take responsibility. He places blame — blame on others,” Pelosi told host Chris Wallace. “And that might have been OK before, but we cannot continue down a path that is, again I’ll come back to science, science, science, evidence, data on how we should go forward.” – READ MORE

