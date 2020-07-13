Pelosi torches Trump: ‘The president has been a failure in every way’ (VIDEO)

On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that President Donald Trump “has been a failure in every way” when asked about how his administration has handled the coronavirus epidemic.

Cooper said to Pelosi, “Madam Speaker, President Trump claims, ‘We’re in a good place,’ those were his words, ‘in this pandemic.’ He’s pushing, obviously, for schools to reopen, but says the CDC guidelines are too tough, expensive and impractical, hasn’t been to a coronavirus task force briefing since April and Dr. Fauci, now, says he hasn’t seen the president in more than a month and hasn’t directly briefed him in more than two months.” – READ MORE

