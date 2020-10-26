Pelosi to Seek Another Term as Speaker if Democrats Keep the Majority in the House

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is planning on running for her position again if Democrats can maintain the majority in the House in the upcoming November election.

During her appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Jake Tapper asked Pelosi if she will be running for Speaker again if Democrats keep the House.

“Yes, I am. But let me also say that we have to win the Senate. So all this discussion of the virus takes us to the importance of this election. Vote your health,” Pelosi said.

She stressed there is so much at stake amid the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

“We have a nominee for the Supreme Court who would not say when Dianne Feinstein, Senator Feinstein asked her ‘Do you believe that Medicare is constitutional.’ She said she couldn’t say. ‘What do you think about climate change?’ ‘Well I’m not a scientist and there’s some disagreement there,’” Pelosi said.

She added, “So this is a very important and this nomination makes the election even more important for people’s health, for clean air, the health of our planet and the health of our people most importantly.”- READ MORE

