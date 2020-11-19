Pelosi To Be Reelected as Speaker as House Heads Into Narrow Majority

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is headed for another term as the most powerful political figure in the House of Representatives. The 80-year-old San Francisco lawmaker secured her party’s nomination for speaker during leadership nomination meetings this week and she is running unopposed.

Pelosi still has to secure the votes on the floor of the House in January after the new Congress is sworn in.

Democrats in the House will have a narrower majority than they did previously. Republicans managed to pick up a number of seats, closing the gap between the parties.

Pelosi was also the speaker of the House under President Barack Obama from 2007 to 2011. She lost the gavel that term when the Republicans took over control in the House in 2011.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --