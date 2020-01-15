Pelosi Threatens the President: ‘One Way or Another’ We Will Remove Trump (VIDEO)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in an interview with ABC News, threatened the President saying “one way or another” he will be removed from office by next year.

She added that Democrats “may have him removed sooner” than that.

This doesn’t sound like the same woman who promised impeachment had no political motivation. That it pained her greatly to the point of prayer to even engage in the process.

Pelosi said today:

– Trump won’t be president next year “one way or another”

– Dems may “have him removed sooner” than the election

– Trump “will be impeached forever” It’s clear: Impeachment was a Democrat hit job to stain Trump’s legacy and hurt him at the polls. Nothing more. pic.twitter.com/LY4TUwNiuZ — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) January 12, 2020

“It’s Sunday morning — let’s be optimistic about the future … a future that will not have Donald Trump in the White House, one way or another, 10 months from now we will have an election, if we don’t have him removed sooner,” she said.

No, this isn't politically motivated at all. Except it is. And Crazy Nancy, as Trump likes to call her, just admitted the desired outcome is not justice, it is the removal of the President of the United States.